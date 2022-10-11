Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.