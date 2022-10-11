Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.2% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $135,383,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 120,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

