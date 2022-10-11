Football Battle (FBL) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Football Battle (FBL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Football Battle has a market capitalization of $171,373.67 and approximately $16,508.00 worth of Football Battle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Football Battle token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Football Battle has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Football Battle Token Profile

Football Battle launched on June 22nd, 2022. Football Battle’s total supply is 6,241,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000 tokens. Football Battle’s official website is www.footballbattle.co. Football Battle’s official Twitter account is @fbbattleco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Football Battle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Football Battle (FBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Football Battle has a current supply of 6,241,667 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Football Battle is 0.14290283 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $87.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.footballbattle.co.”

