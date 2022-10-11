FONE One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,914.00 (FONE)

FONE (FONE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One FONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FONE has a market cap of $167,497.00 and approximately $11,914.00 worth of FONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FONE has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FONE Token Profile

FONE’s launch date was January 23rd, 2018. FONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. FONE’s official Twitter account is @foneblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FONE is fone.dev. The official message board for FONE is foneblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for FONE is https://reddit.com/r/foneblockchain/.

Buying and Selling FONE

According to CryptoCompare, “FONE (FONE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. FONE has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FONE is 0.00001506 USD and is down -13.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,397.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fone.dev/.”

