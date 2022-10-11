Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $680.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.22), with a volume of 11334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($8.46).

Focusrite Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 978.80. The stock has a market cap of £398.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,868.42.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

