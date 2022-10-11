FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.02 and last traded at $140.35. 9,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 12,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.31.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILT. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth $616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.