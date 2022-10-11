First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. Research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

