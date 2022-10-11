First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.94. 142,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,656. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

