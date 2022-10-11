First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.47. The company had a trading volume of 138,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.41. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

