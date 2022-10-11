First Ever NFT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34,000.00 (FEN)

First Ever NFT (FEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, First Ever NFT has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One First Ever NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Ever NFT has a total market cap of $34,000.00 and approximately $73,777.00 worth of First Ever NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get First Ever NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About First Ever NFT

First Ever NFT’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. First Ever NFT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for First Ever NFT is www.fen.firstevernft.org. First Ever NFT’s official Twitter account is @firstevernft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

First Ever NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Ever NFT (FEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. First Ever NFT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of First Ever NFT is 0.000027 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $51,521.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fen.firstevernft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Ever NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Ever NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Ever NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Ever NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Ever NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.