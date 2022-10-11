Financial Comparison: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 447.49 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 3.22 $75.44 million $0.40 30.50

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Local Bounti and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 198.72%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -66.40% -47.63% Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Local Bounti on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.