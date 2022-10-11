Financial Analysis: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) versus Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Travel + Leisure and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 1 5 0 2.83 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus target price of $71.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.57%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus target price of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.72%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Monarch Casino & Resort’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $3.13 billion 0.97 $308.00 million $4.12 8.77 Monarch Casino & Resort $395.38 million 2.83 $68.49 million $4.08 14.50

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 10.44% -45.70% 5.74% Monarch Casino & Resort 17.87% 18.01% 11.96%

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Monarch Casino & Resort on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of January 26, 2022, it had approximately 245 vacation ownership resorts. It also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,400 slot and video poker machines; approximately 37 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk featured approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,100 slot machines; approximately 40 table games; 10 bars and lounges; 4 dining options; 516 guest rooms and suites; banquet and meeting room space; a retail store; a concierge lounge; an upscale spa and pool facility; and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to approximately 1,500 spaces. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

