Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($156.99).

A number of research analysts have commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

FERG stock opened at GBX 9,916 ($119.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,162.28. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is £100.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

