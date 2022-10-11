Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,617 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

