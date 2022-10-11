Famcentral Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $714.00 (FAM)

Famcentral (FAM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Famcentral has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $714.00 worth of Famcentral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Famcentral token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Famcentral has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Famcentral alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Famcentral Profile

Famcentral’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Famcentral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Famcentral’s official Twitter account is @fam_central. Famcentral’s official website is famcentral.io.

Buying and Selling Famcentral

According to CryptoCompare, “Famcentral (FAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Famcentral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,233,001.001 in circulation. The last known price of Famcentral is 0.04730417 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://famcentral.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Famcentral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Famcentral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Famcentral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Famcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Famcentral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.