Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 448003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$109.66 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.