Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.35

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 7071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$286.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.33.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

