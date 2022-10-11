Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.40

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 30291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 41,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,795,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.