Eukles Asset Management Purchases 2,507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eukles Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,638 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 296,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. 215,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.