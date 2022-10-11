Eukles Asset Management Purchases 109 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $279.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,409. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

