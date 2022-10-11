Eukles Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.54. 20,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,167. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

