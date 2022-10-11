Eukles Asset Management Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,771. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

