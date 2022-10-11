Eukles Asset Management Cuts Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

LGIH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,127. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.