Eukles Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 143,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

