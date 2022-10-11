Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $291.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $221.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $219.16 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

