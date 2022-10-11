ERON (ERON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80,733.55

ERON (ERON) traded up 84.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. ERON has a total market capitalization of $80,733.55 and $9,002.00 worth of ERON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERON has traded 89.9% higher against the dollar. One ERON token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ERON

ERON was first traded on July 31st, 2021. ERON’s total supply is 999,899,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,079,955,821 tokens. ERON’s official message board is eronproject.medium.com. ERON’s official Twitter account is @eronproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERON is https://reddit.com/r/eronproject. ERON’s official website is www.eronproject.com.

Buying and Selling ERON

According to CryptoCompare, “ERON (ERON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ERON has a current supply of 999,899,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERON is 0.00001328 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $647.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eronproject.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERON using one of the exchanges listed above.

