Equius Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Equius Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.9% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $44,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 16,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

