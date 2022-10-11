Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

