EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Up 7.5%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 40,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,414,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

EQRx Trading Up 7.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EQRx by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EQRx by 764.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,202 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,805,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,131,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

