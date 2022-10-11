Envoy (ENV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $34,472.82

Envoy (ENV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Envoy has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One Envoy token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Envoy has a market cap of $34,472.82 and $67,159.00 worth of Envoy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Envoy

Envoy’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2021. Envoy’s total supply is 1,789,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,550,000 tokens. The official message board for Envoy is medium.com/envoynetwork. Envoy’s official website is envoy.art. Envoy’s official Twitter account is @envoynetwork.

Envoy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envoy (ENV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Envoy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Envoy is 0.00357009 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,134.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://envoy.art/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envoy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envoy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envoy using one of the exchanges listed above.

