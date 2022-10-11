Energy8 (E8) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Energy8 (E8) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Energy8 has a total market capitalization of $82,768.47 and approximately $45,924.00 worth of Energy8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energy8 has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Energy8 token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energy8 Token Profile

Energy8’s total supply is 86,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Energy8 is energy8.io. Energy8’s official Twitter account is @energy8token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy8 is energy8.medium.com.

Energy8 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy8 (E8) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Energy8 has a current supply of 86,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Energy8 is 0 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $37,192.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energy8.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

