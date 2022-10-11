ElonHype 24-Hour Volume Reaches $75,444.00 (ELONHYPE)

ElonHype (ELONHYPE) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One ElonHype token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ElonHype has traded up 149.4% against the dollar. ElonHype has a total market cap of $28,726.03 and $75,444.00 worth of ElonHype was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ElonHype Profile

ElonHype was first traded on February 9th, 2022. ElonHype’s total supply is 999,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ElonHype is elonhype.space. ElonHype’s official Twitter account is @elonhypetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ElonHype is https://reddit.com/r/elonhype and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ElonHype Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonHype (ELONHYPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonHype has a current supply of 999,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonHype is 0.0000283 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elonhype.space/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonHype directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ElonHype should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ElonHype using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

