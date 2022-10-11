Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 841,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock valued at $120,256,565. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

LLY stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,439. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $311.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.