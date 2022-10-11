Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.84 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,460,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175,069 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after buying an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

