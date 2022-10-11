Edmp Inc. Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,734. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $87.58 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

