Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 110,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

