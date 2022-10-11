Edmp Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 997.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 3.4% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.90.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.19. 79,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

