EDGE Activity Token (EAT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52,112.50

EDGE Activity Token (EAT) traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One EDGE Activity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDGE Activity Token has a total market cap of $52,112.50 and approximately $60,928.00 worth of EDGE Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDGE Activity Token has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDGE Activity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EDGE Activity Token Profile

EDGE Activity Token was first traded on June 30th, 2022. EDGE Activity Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,833,333 tokens. EDGE Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @edgevideoplayer. EDGE Activity Token’s official website is www.earnify.tv.

Buying and Selling EDGE Activity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EDGE Activity Token (EAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. EDGE Activity Token has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EDGE Activity Token is 0.00736438 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,314.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.earnify.tv.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDGE Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDGE Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDGE Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDGE Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDGE Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.