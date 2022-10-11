Echidna (ECD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,289.00

Echidna (ECD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Echidna coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Echidna has a market cap of $1.55 million and $50,289.00 worth of Echidna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Echidna has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Echidna Coin Profile

Echidna launched on February 23rd, 2022. Echidna’s total supply is 331,040,976 coins. The official message board for Echidna is medium.com/@echidnafinance. The official website for Echidna is www.echidna.finance. Echidna’s official Twitter account is @echidna_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Echidna Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Echidna (ECD) is a cryptocurrency . Echidna has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Echidna is 0.00463589 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,436.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.echidna.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Echidna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Echidna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Echidna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

