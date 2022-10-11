Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

