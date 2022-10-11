Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.8% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. 157,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

