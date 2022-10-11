DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT Raised to GBX 388 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

DS Smith Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

