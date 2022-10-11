DreamN ($DREAMN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,376.00

DreamN ($DREAMN) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, DreamN has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DreamN token can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. DreamN has a total market cap of $202,002.00 and approximately $14,376.00 worth of DreamN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DreamN Token Profile

DreamN’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. DreamN’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000 tokens. DreamN’s official Twitter account is @dreamnbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DreamN is medium.com/@dreamn.bsc. DreamN’s official website is dreamn.io.

DreamN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DreamN ($DREAMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DreamN has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DreamN is 0.04363642 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $166.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dreamn.io.”

