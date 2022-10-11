DotOracle (DTO) Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

DotOracle (DTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, DotOracle has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One DotOracle token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DotOracle has a market cap of $118,023.89 and approximately $11,647.00 worth of DotOracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DotOracle Token Profile

DotOracle’s genesis date was October 22nd, 2021. DotOracle’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,377,000 tokens. DotOracle’s official Twitter account is @dotoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DotOracle is dotoracle.network. The official message board for DotOracle is medium.com/@dotoracle.network.

DotOracle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DotOracle (DTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DotOracle has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DotOracle is 0.01455722 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,072.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dotoracle.network/.”

