Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.45

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
