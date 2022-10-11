DogeMoon Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $150,794.76 (DGMOON)

DogeMoon (DGMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One DogeMoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DogeMoon has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. DogeMoon has a total market capitalization of $150,794.76 and $14,391.00 worth of DogeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DogeMoon

DogeMoon launched on August 3rd, 2021. DogeMoon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,755,523,837 tokens. The Reddit community for DogeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/dogemoon. DogeMoon’s official website is dogemoon.me. DogeMoon’s official Twitter account is @dogemoonmain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DogeMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeMoon (DGMOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogeMoon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogeMoon is 0.0000397 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogemoon.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

