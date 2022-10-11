DigiMetaverse Price Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGMV)

DigiMetaverse (DGMV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One DigiMetaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. DigiMetaverse has a market cap of $79,364.16 and $19,630.00 worth of DigiMetaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiMetaverse has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DigiMetaverse Token Profile

DigiMetaverse was first traded on October 17th, 2021. DigiMetaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,277,499 tokens. The official website for DigiMetaverse is www.digicorplabs.com. DigiMetaverse’s official Twitter account is @digicorplabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiMetaverse is www.digicorplabs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling DigiMetaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiMetaverse (DGMV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DigiMetaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DigiMetaverse is 0.00934414 USD and is down -8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,388.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.digicorplabs.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiMetaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiMetaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiMetaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

