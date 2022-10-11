DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DICE stock traded up $15.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 659,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,236. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

