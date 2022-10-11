DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.03% from the company’s previous close.

DICE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded up $14.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 553,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 270,940 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

