Diamond Launch Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million (DLC)

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Diamond Launch token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond Launch has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Diamond Launch has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $1.80 million worth of Diamond Launch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,040.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00581095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00248518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005180 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Diamond Launch Profile

Diamond Launch (DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2022. Diamond Launch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,753,054 tokens. The official website for Diamond Launch is diamondlaunch.io. Diamond Launch’s official Twitter account is @diamondlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Diamond Launch is medium.com/@diamondlaunchio.

Diamond Launch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond Launch (DLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Diamond Launch has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 21,753,056 in circulation. The last known price of Diamond Launch is 0.10261581 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,409,557.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://diamondlaunch.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Launch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Launch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Launch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

